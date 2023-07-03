It’s been a very active stretch of weather for the past several days. We had been under the risk for severe weather for 4 days in a row, beginning on Thursday. Storms as recent as Sunday left to numerous more reports of hail damage and hail. As of Monday morning, there are still over 20,000 people without power in parts of the state.

The storm threat has lessened. We are not under the risk for severe storms for Monday. However, a few isolated thunderstorms will still be possible. It will be another warm and very humid day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. With high dew points in the upper 60s, expect it to feel several degrees warmer than it actually is. If you’ll be attending any of the fireworks shows this evening, you’re good to go. While an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out, it shouldn’t washout any plans.

Independence Day is shaping up to be hot and humid one with only a limited storm chance. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s in the afternoon but it will feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, due to the peak heating of the day. The forecast is in good shape for the fireworks Tuesday evening. As the sun is going down it will take the rain/storm threat with it. Any lingering spotty showers won’t washout fireworks plans. At worst, they may be delayed just slightly.