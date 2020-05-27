Warm and humid with scattered showers and t-storms for the next two days

The Omega Block weather pattern that has been with us through most of the week will be in place across the lowers 48 states for the next two days. The Omega Block pattern features low pressure over the western U.S., high pressure extending through the Great Plains,and low pressure over the eastern US. We call this an Omega Block because it looks like the Greek letter omega.

Expect more warm, humid weather. High temperatures will stay in the 80s Thursday with the humidity making it feel warmer. Expect scattered thunderstorms through the day and more widespread thunderstorms Friday with highs in the 70s. Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next 48 hours. The Omega Block pattern will break down this weekend and allow cooler, drier air to settle in.

The Omega Block pattern will be with us for two more days.

We’ve had almost six inches of rain this month.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday.

Up to a inch of rain is likely through Friday.

Expect cooler temperatures and sunny skies for the weekend.