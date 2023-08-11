Happy Friday! We have some patchy, light fog around this Friday morning but there are no major issues in central Indiana. It’s a dry, humid start to the day and we have a lot of dry time ahead of us. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the state today and temperatures this afternoon are expected to rise to near average levels, in the mid 80s.

A storm complex coming out of eastern Iowa this morning will slide southeast through the morning hours and be weakening as it does. However, a few isolated showers are possible in central Indiana this afternoon from this system. Don’t let those minor rain chances change any of your plans today. Just be prepared for the chance there could be some brief rain.

The Indianapolis Indians are still at home and it’s a Fireworks Friday Night at Victory Field. It will be a warm and humid evening for baseball. A few isolated showers or storms developing are possible this evening but most will remain dry.

We are closely watching the system set to bring us rain and storms Saturday. These will be primarily impacting the morning hours. A few of these storms could contain stronger, gusty winds or hail. We should be primarily dry and sunny Saturday afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening with a few additional stronger storms possible.

Beyond Saturday, the next system to watch will be late Sunday into Monday with more showers and storms expected.