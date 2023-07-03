After four consecutive days with a severe weather threat and measurable rainfall, Monday was dry day. We had one to four inches of rain across the state this weekend and we are making progress against the drought that has spread across the state.

If you’ll be attending any of the fireworks shows this evening, you’re good to go. Independence Day is shaping up to be hot and humid one. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s in the afternoon but it will feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, due to the peak heating of the day. The forecast is in good shape for the fireworks Tuesday evening. As the sun is going down it will take the rain/storm threat with it. Any lingering spotty showers won’t washout fireworks plans. At worst, they may be delayed just slightly.

Storm chances increase across central Indiana Wednesday and our severe weather threat returns. Scattered strong storms will develop in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front, and continue through Thursday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely. Our weather will stay steamy until the front passes. Behind the cold front Friday we’ll have sunny skies and much lower humidity.

July is off to a warm, wet start.

After a warm humid, 4th of July, temperatures will cool down later this week.

We’ll have the threat for severe storms by Wednesday.

July will be a warm, wet month.