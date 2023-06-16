Since April 1st, Indianapolis precipitation has been almost six inches below average and all of the state is in either the first or second stage of drought. So far this the city has had 12, wet weekend and 11, dry weekends. This will be a dry weekend.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is still lingering in the upper levels of the atmosphere. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Saturday for the expected high levels of ozone. We’ll have hazy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the mid-80s. The humidity will stay comfortable Saturday before becoming more noticeable Sunday afternoon. We’ll start with hazy sunshine Sunday with clouds increasing during the day.

Much-need rainfall will come in the form of widely scattered afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be light and drought conditions are expected to deteriorate further next week.

All of central Indiana is in drought.

Temperatures will be above average and the humidity will be higher for the next four days.