Wanted Delaware man dies in Monroe County motorcycle crash while trying to evade deputy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A wanted Delaware man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Monroe County after trying to evade a deputy, police say.

The 27-year-old was riding a Ninja motorcycle westbound on State Road 45 West near Airport Road when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy stopped him. After stopping briefly, the man sped away.

The motorcycle passed a westbound car on a double-yellow line; the driver estimated that the rider was going at least 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle collided with the back of a car when the rider returned to the westbound lane, police said.

The man suffered severe head injuries and died, investigators said. The driver of the other car involved in the collision was not hurt.

The motorcycle rider’s name has not yet been released. Police said he had an active arrest warrant for theft out of Delaware.

The crash remains under investigation.