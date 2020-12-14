Want a mask for your Elf on the Shelf?

FISHERS, Ind– A Fishers mother-daughter duo want to make sure your Elf on the Shelf is staying safe this holiday season.

Toni and Abby Williams began sewing masks when the pandemic began in March.

But when the holiday season came around, they decided to downsize, literally, to make sure Santa’s little helper was protected.

“Seeing the elf from the North Pole with a mask on, it’s like well everybody wears a mask,” said Abby.

Williams did not want to put a price tag on these miniature masks. Instead, they asked people for a donation this holiday season.

“We thought this would be so adorable to make masks for elves. I knew i wanted to charge money for it in a way, but I wasn’t sure how much,” explained Toni.

All of the money they receive from the elf masks will go to St. Jude’s Hospital. So far, they have donated more than $1,000.

To purchase your own elf mask, click here.