Walmart: We’re raising hourly wages for some employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is restructuring the leadership roles at its Supercenters and raising pay for some of its salaried and hourly employees, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The retail giant announced the following new positions: store lead (formerly co-manager), coach (formerly assistant manager) and team lead (formerly department manager).

The company says its new “team-based operating model” is similar to one implemented Sam’s Club over the past year and in Neighborhood Market stores this year. According to Walmart, the move will increase cross-training opportunities for employees.

Across the store, we’re creating small teams of associates who will be cross-trained and given ownership of the work and their area for everything from in-stock to visual standards. This means they’ll gain more skills and be able to support associates who want to take time off or just need extra help during a busy shift. For example, associates who prepare fresh food will be trained to maintain pricing and standards in their area – giving them broader skill sets that allow them to help customers and grow their own careers. Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.

The retailer clarifies that all current employees will continue to be able to work at Walmart, even if they are not selected for one of the new roles.

Additionally, Walmart will raise wages for its salaried digital, asset protection and auto care center assistant manager employees. The new wage for the hourly team lead roles start at between $18 and $21 an hour and can go up to $30 an hour in Supercenters

Minimum wages for hourly associates in the deli and bakery areas are going up from $11 an hour to $15 an hour or higher. Pay will also be raised for several hourly auto care center roles — most an increase of $1 or more per hour.

In total, Walmart will raise wages for approximately 165,000 hourly workers across its U.S. stores.

For affected employees, the pay raises will be implemented in October, taking the place of an annual increase typically received in February or April. For workers in these hourly roles, the increase will take the place of Walmart’s regular quarterly bonus and become part of their base pay going forward.

“These associates will continue to be eligible to receive quarterly bonuses for Q3 and Q4 of this year. When we’ve asked associates, the overwhelming majority say their hourly wages are the most important part of their pay, well ahead of quarterly bonuses,” Walmart said in its release.