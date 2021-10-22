Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens room spray due to dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated

INDIANAPOLIS — After tests conducted by the CDC, it was determined that a bottle of Better Homes and Gardens essential oil room spray contained a rare and contagious bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that can be fatal.

CDC continues to investigate two deaths possibly linked to this product and bacteria. The CDC recommends consumers should immediately stop using this product, double bag the bottle in a clean and clear zip-top resealable bag, place it in a cardboard box, and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Walmart is also offering a $20 gift card to their store upon return.

Walmart is said to be recalling about 3,900 bottles due to the bacteria. CDC is investigating four cases of melioidosis in the U.S. reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia, including a child fatality.

Consistent with CDC’s guidance, consumers are urged to:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer, bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner. Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens. Wash hands thoroughly after removing gloves. If you have used the product within the last 21 days and experience fever or other symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor about the product exposure.

For more information, and updated about the reported cases of bacteria, please visit https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/ and https://www.cdc.gov.melioidosis/outbreak/2021/index.html