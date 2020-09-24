Walmart building its largest U.S. fulfillment center in Hancock County, aims to hire 1,000

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Walmart finalized plans to build a new fulfillment center in Hancock County, creating up to 1,000 new jobs.

The company said the facility will expand its capability to fill online orders; the 2.2 million-square-foot facility will be Walmart’s largest fulfillment center in the U.S. It will be located on approximately 204 acres at 5300 W. 500 N. in an unincorporated part of Hancock County north of Mount Comfort and south of McCordsville.

Walmart is investing about $600 million to build and equip the fulfillment center. The company plans to expand e-commerce operations for both Walmart.com orders and Walmart Fulfillment Services, a third-party fulfillment operation vendors can hire to store, pack and ship items for them.

Construction is set to begin this month; distribution and fulfillment are expected to start in fall 2022, reaching full capacity by spring 2024.

Walmart employs about 1.5 million people nationwide, including 41,000 associates in Indiana. Hiring for the new fulfillment center will begin in spring 2022, with positions in receiving, picking, packing, shipping and management. Interested applicants can go here.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC up to $1.25 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans and up to $4.75 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program.

The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company can claim the incentives once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made.

The Hancock County Council and Hancock County Redevelopment Commission approved additional incentives at the request of the Hancock Economic Development Council. In addition, Duke Energy also offered incentives.