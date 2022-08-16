Walmart hopes to entice customers to try its Walmart+ service by adding some free streaming.

The retailer will offer a Paramount+ subscription at no additional charge.

According to Walmart, the new benefit will be available starting next month. It will be the Paramount+ Essential tier, which is the service’s ad-supported version.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month; the Paramount+ Essential subscription typically goes for $4.99 a month. An annual Walmart+ subscription runs $98 while the Paramount+ subscription would cost about $60 a year.

Walmart aims to grow its subscriber base as it tries to compete with Amazon, whose Prime subscription boasts a number of consumer benefits, including Prime Video.

Walmart+ offers free shipping with no minimum order, free same-day grocery delivery from your local Walmart and fuel discounts, among other benefits. Customers can try it free for 30 days.

Paramount+ began its life in the streaming world as CBS All Access. It rebranded under the Paramount banner in March 2021. The platform offers CBS and Paramount content, including several Star Trek shows, Paramount movies, select sports and more.

Paramount+ also serves as home to original content and recent theatrical releases like The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.