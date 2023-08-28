WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A Wabash man was arrested last week by authorities for possessing child pornography.

An investigation led by Indiana State Police Peru District and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of Adam Taylor, 40, for one count of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.

The ICAC Task Force first became aware of Taylor when it received a cyber tip regarding his online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This led to a search warrant being served at Taylor’s residence on Orchard Street in Wabash. ISP troopers, Wabash City Police, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security executed the warrant.

The material found on electronic devices located inside Taylor’s home was turned over to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor. ISP and the ICAC Task Force located and arrested Taylor on Friday, Aug. 25.

Taylor was booked into the Wabash County Jail.