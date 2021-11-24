Wabash County deputy shoots, wounds man while serving warrant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a 51-year-old man who was holding what he mistakenly believed was a real gun while serving a search warrant at an apartment, police said Wednesday.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after Tuesday night’s shooting in Wabash. In a news release, the Indiana State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said in a news release that the man was in stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. as officers with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department were entering an apartment residence to serve a search warrant for a narcotics investigation, police said.

According to the release, when officers entered they ordered the man several times to drop what appeared to be a gun. When the man refused to drop the weapon, a sheriff’s deputy fired multiple times, striking the man at least once. The state police said an investigation revealed that the man was holding a “realistic replica airsoft handgun” that has a muzzle with the same diameter and shape as a real handgun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Christmas Experience banner

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News