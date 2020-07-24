VP Pence set to return to Indiana today, discuss reopening schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indiana today to discuss reopening schools in the coming months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Marian University this afternoon for a discussion around 1:30 p.m.

The Office of the Vice President said Pence will visit the university to meet with higher education leaders on safely reopening schools.

His visit comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines strongly in favor of reopening schools. The agency says children don’t suffer much from the coronavirus and are less likely than adults to spread it.