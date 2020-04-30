LIVESTREAM: VP Mike Pence visits Kokomo GM plant making ventilators to help with fight against COVID-19

KOKOMO, Ind. – Employees at the General Motors plant in Kokomo have been hard at work making thousands of ventilators to help hospitals in the fight against the coronavirus.

They’re contracted to make 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. They delivered their first batch to hospitals in the Chicago area last week.

Today, Vice President Mike Pence will check in on their progress. He is visiting the plant this afternoon. He is expected to land around 12:50 p.m. at Grissom Air Reserve Base.

He will tour the plant around 1:45 p.m. and learn how the employees make the ventilators. He will also check in with the employees to see how they’re doing.—making sure they’re practicing physical distancing and staying safe during the pandemic.

At 2:25 p.m. he will participate in a roundtable discussion with GM and Ventec Life Systems employees.

He plans to leave Kokomo and head back to Washington D.C. around 4:10 p.m.

We will livestream his Kokomo visit in this post.