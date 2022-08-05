INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will reconvene the special session Friday for votes on major pieces of legislation.

House lawmakers are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday for the third reading of Senate Bill 1 on abortion and a reworked Senate Bill 2 on inflation relief. The session began around 9:30 a.m.

The House first took up the inflation relief plan, Senate Bill 2. The measure now includes a $200 taxpayer refund, establishes the $45 million Hoosier Families First Fund and caps the gas tax at 29.5 cents.

It also eliminates the state sales tax credit on children’s diapers and increases the adoption tax credit.

The measure also pays down some debt from the state teacher pension fund. Lawmakers reduced the tax refund from $225 to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate. The Senate’s inflation relief plan did not include direct payments.

During Friday’s session, Rep. Gregory Porter questioned whether the bill was enough. He said he would reluctantly vote yes and hoped some of his concerns could be worked out in a conference committee. His biggest criticism came from any cut in the gas tax, something he and his caucus had pushed for months.

He also reminded the Republican supermajority that lawmakers represent “all Hoosiers” and not just those who voted for them.

Rep. Ed DeLaney, who voted against the bill, criticized the amount of the refund given the size of the state’s surplus. He believes the state could’ve been more generous with the refund.

Despite the criticism, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass it by a 93-6 margin. It now heads to the Senate.

The vote on Senate Bill 2

House lawmakers then began discussion on Senate Bill 1.

During Thursday’s session, lawmakers voted to retain exceptions for rape and incest as well as another for lethal fetal anomalies. Another amendment changed the language for the mother’s health exception to say “when reasonable medical judgment dictates that performing the abortion is necessary to prevent any serious health risk to the pregnant woman or to save the pregnant woman’s life.”

The Senate, which delayed its planned Thursday session, is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon. The session is set for 1:30 p.m. with House Bill 1001 up for its second reading. The measure includes the Senate’s version of an economic relief plan.