Volunteers needed at Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS––Gleaners Foodbank of Indiana is experiencing a volunteer shortage, according to a Thursday news release.

Gleaners said volunteers are urgently needed to build Family Meal Boxes and staff distributions at its Indianapolis warehouse. Over 350 shifts still need filled for the week of May 10.

“When we’ve asked for help, the community has always responded,” said Sarah Estell, Senior Director of Strategic Communications. “We’re hoping they will continue to hear us and decide that giving a few hours of time during the coming weeks and months is a great way to get involved and help those neighbors who are still struggling during this time.”

There are Saturday morning opportunities for families open on May 15 and May 22––children ages 6 and over are welcome to volunteer with a parent.

The number of families in need has dropped since the peak last summer, but Gleaners said it still serving twice the number of households as before the pandemic and requires over 600 volunteers each week.

Gleaners said some corporate groups like Anthem, Kroger, Lennar, and Royal United Mortgage are allowing their employees to volunteer.

For more information on volunteer shifts, visit Gleaners.org/Volunteer.