Volunteers help with first Greater Indianapolis Habitat for Humanity build since start of coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Habitat for Humanity is back out in the community building homes for families in need.

HVAC company Carrier participated in its 22nd Habitat home build Tuesday. The home is going to a mother and daughter working to begin a new chapter on Indy’s near west side.

“Jasmine and her daughter are so excited for this stable place to live and grow, and potentially do school at home,” Abri Hochstetler, associate director of communications for Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity said. “Our world looks very different these days, and a stable, affordable home is more important than ever, so we’re really excited for Jasmine and her daughter.”

The home was the first build volunteers have been able to work on since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to helping build homes every year since 1998, Carrier has donated all the heating and cooling equipment for every Greater Indy Habitat home build since 1995.