INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was our FOX59 and CBS4 team’s Founder’s Day of Caring. This celebrates 27 years of service through our parent company Nexstar.

As part of this day, 82 volunteers from our team came out to help our central Indiana neighbors by volunteering at Midwest and Gleaners food banks.

According to Gleaners, One in nine Hosiers is facing hunger, a problem that only seems to be growing.

“The need is back to pandemic levels,” said Fred Glass, the president and CEO of Gleaners.

The numbers are climbing for food banks across central Indiana.

“The need has gone up over the past several months and it seems to be remaining pretty high,” said Marcie Luhigo, the executive director of Midwest Food Bank. “Most of our agency partners have reported a 25-28% increase in the number of folks that are visiting food pantries across the state.”

That’s why volunteering can make a big difference.

“The volunteers are our lifeblood,” Glass said. “We literally couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers.”

These last two days, dozens of volunteers from our FOX59 and CBS4 teams packed boxes of food for Hoosier families in need.

Just from Friday, volunteers packed nearly 24,000 meals, now all ready to be distributed to those in need.

“I just feel so blessed to have this opportunity to be able to do one of the most fundamental things we are called to do, feed the hungry, and be a small part in that effort is something I feel blessed about every day,” Glass said.

But making a positive difference in someone’s life can start with the work of just one volunteer and it grows from there.

“It’s really important that we as a community come together,” Luhigo said. “There is absolutely no shame in someone needing some help with food. It’s one of the most basic things. It’s best for our community if everyone has enough to eat so they can be healthy and they can meet their full potential.”

That’s why local food banks are now encouraging you to come out and volunteer too!

“Come out and give it a try,” Glass said. “You will have so much fun and you’ll feel good at the end of the day, so please come out.”

If you would like to make a difference and help those in need, there are many volunteering opportunities available for you.

If you’d like to volunteer with Gleaners Food Bank, click here.

If you’d like to volunteer with Midwest Food Bank, click here.