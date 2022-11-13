INDIANAPOLIS– It was a snowy morning Saturday for volunteers of the IBEW Local 41 union, who were working to put up the lights for the Circle of Lights this year.

The volunteers spent the past few weeks checking each light to make sure they work, and then spent about 5 hours Saturday morning stringing them along the circle. The yearly lighting of Monument Circle is seen by many residents and officials as a great kick-off for the holidays.

“It is a great tradition that is long-standing, but it’s also a tradition in which every year we celebrate the oncoming of the holiday season and frankly this year, maybe a bit more of the return to normalcy after two and a half years of enormous challenge brought on by the pandemic,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

This year will be the 60th time the circle of lights has happened in indy. The lights will be flipped on November 25th.