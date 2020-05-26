Volunteers allowed to resume sign-ups at Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission is starting to accept volunteer sign-ups again.

They suspended all volunteer activity for 6 weeks after at least 6 people tested positive for COVID-19 at 3 different Wheeler Mission facilities in Indianapolis.

Officials say volunteers can start signing up for shifts. They’ll resume limited activities based on the most vital needs beginning May 31.

“We’re definitely excited to see other individuals who are willing to step in and help us out during this time of crisis,” William Bumphus, director of shelter for men at Wheeler Mission Ministries said. “It’ll be a good change of pace and a good change of scenery for a lot of us.”

Wheeler Mission says it’s implementing safety protocols for volunteers like temperature checks and more handwashing stations. To sign-up and become a volunteer visit the Wheeler Mission website.