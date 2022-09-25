RICHMOND, Ind. — People in the Richmond and law enforcement communities have begun the funeral services for fallen Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton with a viewing Sunday.

The viewing is being held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. The service for Burton began at 2 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m., the city said.

So far, members of the Richmond community, Burton’s family and friends, law enforcement and her K9 partner Brev have been some of the many in attendance.

All members of the public, the city said in a release, are invited to attend both the visitation and the funeral the next day to show their respect and honor Officer Burton and her sacrifice for the City of Richmond.

Burton’s funeral is set to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School, located at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.

Following the funeral, a procession will go to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where Seara will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to Heroes of Public Safety. For a full description of the procession route, click here.

RPD said they hope to see supporters line the route to help honor the fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Burton died at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 more than 5 weeks after she was shot during a traffic stop. She was removed from life support on Sept. 1 and transferred to hospice care on Sept. 3.