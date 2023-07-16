INDIANAPOLIS — The Scottish Rite Cathedral was busy on Sunday afternoon as people from all over the country came to honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm.

“The line is certainly winding up and down multiple floors of the cathedral as people try to make their way in to see John and pay their respects to him and his family,” said Cpt. Mitch Gore with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Durm was killed in the line of duty when police say murder suspect Orlando Mitchell allegedly stepped out of a jail transport van and wrapped his handcuff chain around Deputy Durm’s neck until the 61-year-old went unconscious.

“I hope people remember when they get frustrated that there are human beings out there who are putting themselves at risk and sometimes losing their lives on behalf of their community,” said Zachary Myers, United States attorney for the southern district of Indiana.

Inside the cathedral, visitors could find Durm’s Harley Davidson, his golf clubs and many pictures his family provided. The agency said that even if guests haven’t connected with Durm, they wanted visitors to have a sense of who he was as a person and not just a deputy.

“John was a good guy. He cared about his family. He liked to hunt and fish. He would go out of his way to see how you were doing during the course of your day. Always smiling,” said Mark Hubbard, who worked with Durm for 25 years.

Officers say the recent string of tragedies in the area takes a toll.

“You have a tragedy in your personal life, you can go to work and escape it. When the tragedy happens at work, there is no way to escape it,” said Hubbard.

Many in Durm’s family also serve in law enforcement. A memorial fund has been created to help keep them afloat. You can find that here.

“People don’t get into law enforcement for the money. So when something like this happens, it is really important for the community to come together and support them,” said Gore.

The funeral for Deputy Durm takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. You can find all the details here.