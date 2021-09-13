Visitation for fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez set for today in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Visitation services are set for this afternoon for fallen Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez.

Sanchez was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan in August. His family told CBS4 he died helping children to safety at the Kabul airport.

Visitation is from 1 – 7 p.m. at LifeGate Church in Logansport, Sanchez’s hometown. It is open to the public.

Public funeral services are set for Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m., at LifeGate Church, followed by a burial with full Military Graveside Rites at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Sanchez, also known as Bert, was a 2017 graduate of Logansport High School.

He enlisted in the Marines for five years to be infantry with hopes of possibly re-enlisting in the Air Force. He was set to get out in July 2022.