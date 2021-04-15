‘You’ll Be in My Heart’: Colts’ Julian Blackmon goes viral with lullaby to newborn daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A heartwarming video of an Indianapolis Colts player recently became a trending hit on Twitter and TikTok.
Colts safety and new dad Julian Blackmon stole hearts when he was caught on video singing You’ll Be in My Heart to his baby girl Zella.
Blackmon says the Phil Collins song from Disney’s Tarzan is already the favorite lullaby of Zella, who was born on April 7.
Fans are loving the video with many impressed by just how well the Colts defenseman can sing!
Teammate Darius Leonard is also sending some praise.
He responded to the video, telling Blackmon, “welcome to the girl dad club.”