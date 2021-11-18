Winchester bakery named one of the ’25 Best Pie Shops in America’

WINCHESTER, Ind. — It’s the best time of year to be a pie lover. After all, for many, the sweet finale of many Thanksgiving meals is a velvety slice of pumpkin pie or a warm piece of apple pie with a dollop of ice cream.

And while apple pie may be as American as a pastry can get — in Indiana, the sugar cream pie reigns supreme.

It’s that pie that has landed a Winchester bakery on Thrillist‘s list of “The 25 Best Pie Shops in America.”

Mrs. Wick’s Bakery and Cafe is known for its take on a pie that has become synonymous with the Hoosier state.

The sugar cream pie was one of the first pies on the menu when Duane “Wick” Wickersham started his business in 1944. What began as a cantina in a factory grew into an operation that makes 10,000 pies and over 30,000 pie shells in an 8-hour shift, according to the Wick’s Pies website.

The bakery makes 36 varieties of pie each day. Fruit pies include apple, blueberry crumb, and strawberry rhubarb. Cream pie aficionados can try banana, coconut, or peanut butter varieties. There are additional seasonal flavors as well.

If you have a preference of what kind of pie you’d like, Wick’s says to just give them a call (765.584.7437) and they’ll make it just for you! Owners just ask that you give them one or two days notice.

The bakery sells fresh pies by the slice and whole unbaked and frozen pies in an attached retail store.

You can find the bakery at 100 Cherry Street in Winchester. That’s about 90 minutes east of Indianapolis.

Pies can also be bought online and shipped nationwide from Goldbelly.