(Stacker) A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Indiana.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Allrecipes

Reuben Sandwich II

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fabulous Football Dip

– Prep: 2 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 17 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Traditional Indiana Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Taco in a Bag

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sugar Cream Pie I

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Chicken Reuben

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana-Style Fried Cabbage

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Shrimp and Sausage and Chicken Gumbo

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 55 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Big Bear Stew

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Justin’s Hoosier Daddy Chili

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Autumn Apple Onion Pork Chops

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 pork chops

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tangy Sliced Pork Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sugar Cream Pie V

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 8 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Durbin Hotel Sugar Cream Pie

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 8-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Traditional Indiana Persimmon Pudding

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Party Beans

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sugar Cream Pie II

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

BBQ Pork Sandwiches

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana’s Finest Sweet Potato Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Waynesboroughs

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hoosier Corn Queso Dip

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 2 -1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana Potato Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana Bulldog

– Prep: 1 min

– Total: 1 min

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana Corn Chowder

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sugar Cream Pie IV

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Harriet Davis’s Indiana Persimmon Pudding

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking pan

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indiana Martini

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 martini

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here