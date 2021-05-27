Viral ‘boohoo’ video was not in Indianapolis, airport officials say

INDIANAPOLIS–A viral video that shows a woman screaming for the ‘airport manager’ did not take place in Indianapolis, airport officials say.

The original TikTok video, which now has more than 3 million views, identified the location as the Indianapolis International Airport, but locals started to question whether that was accurate.

The background of the video shows an American Airlines departure at gate E38A, which does not exist in Indy.

After hearing from a number of media outlets, the Indianapolis Airport Authority sent out a Tweet clarifying that the incident did not happen here.

A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media. Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport. — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) May 27, 2021

The correct location was not specified, but there is a DFW logo on a luggage cart captured in the video. DFW is the abbreviation for the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

The video shows a woman screaming and yelling after she apparently entered a restricted area and was tackled by airport police.

She was upset about the treatment of a ‘woman in a dress.’

See the video here (WARNING: Video contains large amounts of profanity.)