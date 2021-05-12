Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A plans To limit sauces to customers

(WTRF)- Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

Limits include:

1 sauce per entree

2 sauces per meal

3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

The email finishes with Chick-fil-A apologizing for the inconvenience.

Chick-fil-A also sells its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, with proceeds going toward a scholarship initiative for employees.

The Centers for Disease Control has suggested restaurants refrain from using condiments such as ketchup bottles and salt and pepper on tables, ramping up demand for smaller serving sizes, particularly packets.

Heinz, which has the ” highest market share of ketchup,” has been hit the hardest, according to The Wall Street Journal. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.