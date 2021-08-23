Purdue Pete named college’s creepiest mascot; Penn State’s Nittany Lion in the top 10

Purdue Pete, the Purdue mascot, on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Purdue and Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue Pete may be the most popular college mascot in West Lafayette, but for the majority of Americans, he’s just creepy.

Promotional company Quality Logo Products identified 128 mascots from schools with NCAA Division 1 football teams and asked 1,266 people to score them.

The mascots were then ranked in terms of best, worst, sexiest, unsexiest, creepiest, and most offensive.

Purdue Pete found his way at the top of two of the more unflattering categories.

The Boilermaker mascot was named the creepiest overall, beating out fellow Big Ten school Penn State’s Nittany Lion and Cayenne, the resident pepper mascot at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Purdue’s sideline hero was also number two in the top ten of the worst college mascots, second only to Oklahoma State University’s Pistol Pete.

The only other Indiana college mascot to make a list was the University of Notre Dame’s leprechaun. It came in at number four of the top ten most offensive mascots.

You can see the full results here.