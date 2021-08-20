Perhaps our greatest block of TV news … ever

If you think TV news is boring, you're missing moments like this.

INDIANAPOLIS — You really can’t make this stuff up.

This block of CBS4 This Morning news starts strong with a story about “Big Mama,” a 30-foot animatronic dinosaur on display at the Indiana State Fair.

There’s a soundbite about the experience from dinosaur builder Nick Cluckey that is — well — memorable.

Then we move on to medieval gladiators in Central Park, where, amazingly, the soundbites (one of them shirtless) get even stranger.

Anchors Nick McGill and Angela Brauer are on the verge of losing it, but they still manage some pretty good one-liners.

You’ve just got to watch until the end.