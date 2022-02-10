HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A mayor in Ohio is gaining attention online for suggesting that allowing ice fishing at city parks may lead to prostitution.

Hudson city officials are considering allowing ice fishing at city parks, and a few councilmembers fear people could get injured. But Mayor Craig Shubert said during a council work session Tuesday that if city lawmakers allow ice fishing, someone may want an ice shanty.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem: prostitution,” the mayor said during the work session. “Just some data points to consider.”

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to the mayor Wednesday asking for an interview. He declined to go on camera, but released the following statement:

My comment about ice fishing, the permitting of shanties on lakes, and prostitution stems from my experience as a former television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies, which have made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties. When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences. My statement was to enlighten council that the future permitting of ice shanties may lead to other issues. Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert

Hudson Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski said she found the mayor’s statement outrageous.

“I was surprised, but then he has made these type of statements before so I wasn’t completely surprised,” Kowalski said. She said she did not agree with the mayor’s statement.

In the fall, Shubert went to a Hudson City Schools board meeting and called for the resignation of all five members. Shubert was critical of a book given to some high school seniors that took part in a college-level writing class. The book contained controversial writing prompts, some that dealt with sex. Shubert said the book was, “Essentially child porn.”

The police chief requested an investigation by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Summit County investigators found that the book is not child porn or graphic. The report said even the parents who complained had signed the waiver and did not make effort to remove their children from the class.

The review said Shubert’s comments at the meeting were, “Reckless.”