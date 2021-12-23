‘Never again’; Indy native Maeta gets bitten in face by snake while on music video set

Viral

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Never again.”

That’s how singer Maeta captioned a video posted on Twitter that showed her being bitten on the chin by a snake.

The Indianapolis native was filming a music video when she got the bite after having two snakes placed on top of her.

Maeta also shared the video on Instagram, writing, “what I go through to make videos for y’all.”

According to People, neither of the snakes were venomous.

In April, Maeta was signed to Roc Nation, “a full-service management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by JAY-Z,” as described in its Twitter handle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News