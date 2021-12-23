‘Never again’; Indy native Maeta gets bitten in face by snake while on music video set

“Never again.”

That’s how singer Maeta captioned a video posted on Twitter that showed her being bitten on the chin by a snake.

The Indianapolis native was filming a music video when she got the bite after having two snakes placed on top of her.

Maeta also shared the video on Instagram, writing, “what I go through to make videos for y’all.”

According to People, neither of the snakes were venomous.

In April, Maeta was signed to Roc Nation, “a full-service management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by JAY-Z,” as described in its Twitter handle.