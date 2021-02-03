Mozzarella sticks top wings as most ordered game day food on football Sundays

Wings may no longer be the most devoured game day food on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to DoorDash’s new Game Day Eats Report, mozzarella sticks were the most popular game day food during the 2020-21 NFL season.

The food-ordering service tracked orders on football Sundays from September 13, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

Mozzarella sticks were the most ordered game-day dish nationwide, followed by boneless wings, chips and salsa, Caesar salad, and pepperoni pizza.

In Indiana, the top five game day orders looked a little different.

According to DoorDash, these were the top five game day eats for Hoosiers:

Chimichangas Breadsticks Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Fettuccine Alfredo Reuben Sandwich

An additional survey of 1,000 Americans found 93% of people say food and drinks are an important aspect of the Super Bowl watching experience. In fact, 86% intentionally order extra food for the big game.

48% of all respondents plan to order delivery or takeout on Sunday.