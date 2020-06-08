Mother, baby visit nurse who helped them through NICU experience in emotional reunion

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an emotional reunion Monday outside Community Hospital North when a mother brought her baby to see the nurse who helped her through a very special delivery.

Community Health Network said Shelby Quintanilla gave birth to her daughter, Journey Graham, prematurely at 27 weeks gestation. She weighed just over two pounds. Little Journey spent 87 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Community North.

Now, the baby is doing well. She “is a healthy, cooing, bright-eyed little girl,” wrote Community Health Network.

Journey will celebrate her first birthday this Friday, and Quintanilla wanted to reunite with the nurse who helped care for her and her miracle baby, Stephanie Miller.

“I became a nurse because I had NICU babies myself, and I just wanted moms to feel comfortable and able to be safe when they had babies, and this is exactly why I’m here,” said Miller.