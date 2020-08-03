Larry Bird’s doppelganger is a tomato, says the internet

Is there anything more Indiana than a tomato that looks like Larry Bird?

Bird started trending Sunday after this picture of an oddly-shaped tomato surfaced. Some people are saying it looks eerily similar to the basketball legend.

The tomato was originally shared on Twitter Friday, but it took a couple days for the first person to make the connection to Bird.

There’s been no word yet from the Indiana State and Boston Celtics star on his doppelganger, but the conversation on Twitter just keeps going.

What do you think — dead ringer?