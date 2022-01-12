‘I’ve got a golden can’: Budweiser slipping special cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

There are actually two ways to enter Budweiser’s “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. (Anheuser-Busch InBev)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can. Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.

Now comes the important part. Entrants must post a picture of the can to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

Entries will be accepted between January 10 and February 20, 2022.

Anheuser-Busch will hold a random drawing to choose the winner on “or about” February 21, 2022, according to the official rules. The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.