It’s official: Lollapalooza returning to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (WGN) — It’s official: Lollapalooza will be back in Chicago this summer.

The giant music festival will return in July in the city’s Grant Park. The festival was canceled last year amid the pandemic. The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted news of the festival’s return Tuesday:

It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns.



In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.



Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021

The city has earlier announced a “vax pass” system for fully vaccinated residents to attend summer concerts and events. At this time, it’s unknown if Lollapalooza will be using the system.

Tickets will be available available on the website.

The official lineup will be announced Wednesday. In 2019, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande were among the headliners.

The state of Illinois is currently under the Bridge Phase, the final step before the full reopening of Phase 5, as places like Wrigley Field expand to 60% capacity later this month.