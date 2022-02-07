IPS teacher wins Super Bowl tickets from Jim Irsay, gifts them to parents

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Hoosier couple is going to the Super Bowl thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s Twitter contest.

Last week, Irsay announced he was giving away two tickets to the big game and asked people to tell him why they wanted to go.

IPS teacher Andrew Bartolacci ended up being the winner. But he didn’t want the tickets for himself — He won them for his parents.

Bartolacci says when he first told them, his parents did not believe him. They’re now excited to go, even if their beloved Detroit Lions are not playing. Bartolacci says mom and dad are used to rooting for teams they don’t follow.

“They are Lions fans. They grew up Lions fans but as a Lions fan, you often root for other teams because the Lions are so terrible,” explained Bartolacci.

“My dad is excited to watch Matt Stafford because you know he finally found success being out of Detroit.”

Bartolacci’s parents should be in for a good game with the home town team Los Angeles Gams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.