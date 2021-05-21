Indy’s own Children’s Museum wins top honors in national poll

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is at the top of its class in a new USA Today/10 Best poll for the country’s favorite children’s museum.

After votes from across the country were counted, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was number 1 on a list of the country’s top ten museums for kids.

“We are honored to be voted the Best Children’s Museum in the Country,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum.

“Anyone who has visited knows that while our building is huge and our offerings diverse, it is the people who make this museum what it is. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are passionate about making education engaging for all families and children and our talented interpreters help encourage authentic connections with the arts, sciences and humanities. The magic really happens with those personal connections.”

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis also won in 2020. It also happens to be the largest museum for kids in the world.

An expert panel of travel journalists and bloggers selected The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis as a contender for the 2021 contest. Readers of USA Today/10Best then voted for their favorite museum to become the Best Children’s Museum in the country.

Full results

Best Children‘s Museum 2021

1. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN)

2. The Magic House (St. Louis, MO)

3. Children’s Museum of Houston (Houston, TX)

4. Kohl Children’s Museum (Glenview, IL)

5. City Museum (St. Louis, MO)

6. Museum of Discovery (Little Rock, AR)

7. Please Touch Museum (Philadelphia, PA)

8. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)

9. The Strong Museum (Rochester, NY)

10. Children’s Museum of Denver (Denver, CO)