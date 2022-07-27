Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser — who stared in popular movies such as “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle” — plays a 600-pound man in a new film titled, “The Whale.”

Frasier will play a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

(Courtesy A24)

Actress Sadie Sink — who plays Max in Netflix’s Stranger Things, which is set in Indiana — also stars in the movie.

The R-rated movie was directed by Oscar-winner Darren Aronofsky, whose notable work includes “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Mother!”

“The Whale” will be released at Italy’s Venice Film Festival in September.