INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was in the right place at the right time when he was there to help deliver a baby on Indianapolis’ east side.

On Sunday, IMPD says Officer McWhorter was on a run in the 6800 block of East 21st Street when he was flagged down by a different person who needed help.

The officer assisted a woman in labor and helped her deliver a baby boy!

Both mom and baby are doing well.