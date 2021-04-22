Igloo debuts coolers made with recycled plastic in time for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, Igloo released its ECOCOOL collection — the world’s first hardside coolers made with recycled plastic — and the Packable Puffer cooler bags featuring REPREVE® fabric and PrimaLoft® insulation, both made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

“Today marks an important day on our mission to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth,” said Dave Allen, CEO and president of Igloo. “Igloo has achieved another ‘industry first’ with the introduction of our ECOCOOL line made with recycled plastic resins, but, most importantly, this accomplishment significantly lessens our impact on the planet.”

The new ECOCOOL collection includes five cooler styles each made in the USA with recycled plastic resins. The recycled materials are post-consumer plastic from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would normally end up in landfills.

With the initial production run of ECOCOOL products, Igloo will utilize 58 tons (116,383 pounds) of recycled resin, which is equivalent to saving the landfill space of 10 football fields. The wide-ranging ECOCOOL assortment includes the Little Playmate (7 quarts), 30-Quart Cooler, 52-Quart Cooler, 60-Quart Roller Cooler and 90-Quart Roller Cooler.

As Igloo’s most convenient and eco-friendly cooler bag, the brand-new Packable Puffer is made with recycled post-consumer plastic bottles from the inside out: PrimaLoft® insulation with a REPREVE® exterior. The Packable Puffer comes in a small 10-can and larger 20-can size and in three different colors.

Igloo’s eco-friendly collection of products, ranging $9.99–$99.99, can be purchased on igloocoolers.com/eco.

Additionally, through the end of April, Igloo is donating 100% of profits from sales of these eco-friendly products to Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization focused on ending littering, improving recycling and beautifying communities.

The company has a line of coolers celebrating The Beatles. They retail for $39.99 on Igloo’s website.