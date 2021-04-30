Help name juvenile alligators in Indy Zoo’s new exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is preparing for the opening of its alligator and crocodile exhibit on Memorial Day weekend.

But there’s one thing the Zoo needs the public’s help with before the “Alligators and Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive” exhibit opens: the names of four juvenile alligators!

Right now, people can vote on the Zoo’s Facebook page.

There are three sets of options, each with their own unique theme:

Al (Alabama), Carl (Carolina), George (Georgia), Tex (Texas) — Based on states alligators live

Cypress, Fig, Glade, Palm — Based on trees/plants found in alligators’ native habitat

Champ, Chomp, Snapper, Swamp — Based on Indy Zoo’s new “Reptile Rhyme”

Voting is open now until May 12. People can vote each day leading up to the end of the contest.

When you vote, you’ll also be entered to win a Zoo Prize Pack, including four Indianapolis Zoo admission passes and a gator plush.