Heinz creates petition for wieners and buns to both be sold in sold in packs of 10

Heinz is working on something that will make Steve Martin’s character in Father of the Bride very happy.

The ketchup giant is looking to bring a solution to a question that has stumped people for decades: why are hot dogs and hot dog buns not sold in matching amounts?

The company has launched the “Heinz Hot Dog Pact”, a petition to encourage hot dog and hot dog bun manufacturers to sell their products in packs of 10.

Hot dog lovers can hop on the bandwagon and sign the online petition. Heinz is hoping to get at least 5,000 signatures.

More from Heinz:

Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough. That’s why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all. We need your signatures more than ever. Let’s change hot dog history together.