‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer features glimpse of original cast

Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim, left) fire a proton pack for the first time in Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE.

Sony Pictures unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” which featured a quick glimpse at returning classic characters played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

The new Ghostbusters film was originally scheduled for release in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. It is co-written and directed by Jason Reitman, whose father — Ivan Reitman — directed the original 1984 film that featured Murray, Akroyd, Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Watch the trailer below:

After the release of “Ghostbusters II” in 1989, a long rumored third film never came to fruition. After Ramis’ death in 2014, a sequel starring the original cast became even more uncertain.

An all-female reimagining of the franchise was released in 2016 starring Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy, but the installment underperformed at the box office. Jason Reitman was then brought abroad by Sony Pictures and convinced the original cast to return along with focusing the new film on a younger cast.