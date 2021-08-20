From high school football to Barstool Sports: Fort Wayne senior’s interview goes viral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers Senior Nelson Knapke has become not only popular in his high school, but right now is one of the most popular kids across the country on social media from an exclusive interview with WANE-TV that’s now gone viral.

VIDEO: @BishopLuersFB Senior Nelson Knapke (@nelsonknapke) might be Indiana's best high school football hype man. pic.twitter.com/CGzAbxb8CN — Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) August 3, 2021 Original interview posted on Twitter by Colton Howard

The video has been seen over 1.3 million times. From Barstool Sports, to the Pat McAfee Show and the Arizona Cardinals using it for their campaign, the internet has kept Knapke on replay.

“I think it was just wholesome, you know? They just saw a young fellow boosting the moral of his team, shouting out his boys which, I mean, I wasn’t trying to do anything special. I was just doing my thing and I don’t know I guess people just appreciate that.”Knapke said.

When asked what he wanted people to know about him, Knapke’s response was “I went to a middle school that had a graduation class of eight people, you know, just a small town kid. Oh I like going to Cracker Barrel, you know, there’s not much to me.”

James Knapke, a coach for Bishop Luers and Nelson’s older brother added, “being the youngest of six kids. You got to be a little loud. You got to make your presence known. So, after seeing that video, I don’t think any of us were really surprised, that’s who he is 24/7.”

If you’d like to see this “dog” in action, Bishop Luers faces Carroll for our first Highlight Zone Game of the Week of the 2021 season this Friday night on WANE-TV.