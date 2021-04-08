Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to pay for your guacamole when you visit a local restaurant

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila is thanking everyone for supporting their local restaurants by picking up the check for up to $1,000,000 in guacamole.

You may never split a bowl of chips and guacamole with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in real life. But you can get some guacamole courtesy of him (and pretend like he bought it for you) in May as he celebrates his birthday.

It’s part of a promotion called “Guac on the Rock.” Johnson is encouraging people to go and support local businesses while sipping a drink made with his brand of small batch tequila, Teremana.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila are encouraging the nation to support local restaurants with groundbreaking ‘Guac on The Rock’ initiative.

Johnson turns 49 on May 2, so from May 1 to May 5, his tequila company will reimburse anyone who bought guacamole at restaurants during those dates — as long as they also bought a drink made with his tequila.

“No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole,” said Johnson in a press release.

“I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business.”

He continued, “Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!”

People who buy a Teremana cocktail with a side of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10 for both dine-in and carry out meals.

You can either upload an itemized receipt directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant. Once your request is processed, the money will directly be transferred to your Venmo account.

You must be 21 and reside in the United States to get your guac on the rock.

You can find restaurants that sell Teremana near you on the tequila’s website.

The Jumanji star has set aside $1 million for the promotion. So once that runs out, don’t expect the Rock to pay you back!