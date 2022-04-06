For the first time ever, Walt Disney World is giving an exclusive deal to Disney+ subscribers.

People with a subscription to Disney’s streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney resorts in Florida most nights from July 8 through Sept. 30, 2022.

In order to claim the offer, your Disney+ subscription must be linked to your My Disney Experience account.

You’ll be able to enjoy the standard perks that come with staying at a Walt Disney World resort including complimentary transportation including the monorail, Disney Skyliner, and water taxis.

As part of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, resort guests also get 30 minutes of early entry to all four Disney parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom). Guests staying in Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts will get extended evening hours on select nights in select theme parks.