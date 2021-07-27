Culinary Trails passport: taste the best tenderloin, pie Indiana has to offer

INDIANAPOLIS – A new campaign is combining Hoosiers’ love of adventure with their love of dining.

The Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport is a digital passport that lets people check in as they visit restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors, and more along Indiana’s 21 culinary trails.

The passport was created as a partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Foodways Alliance, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

“The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned small businesses that play a major role in rural America,” Crouch said. “This passport program will help these 250+ establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”

There’s a Tenderloin Lovers trail, a Hoosier Pie trail, and a Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner trail, just to name a few.

As you visit more and more destinations along the trails, you can earn prizes including a custom pie server for 30 eateries, a tumbler for 60 visits, and a hat after 90 visits.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair. All sign-ups and check-ins during the duration of the fair will be entries to win. The winner of the first drawing will receive:

Dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana

Four tickets to any Blue Gate Musical at the Blue Gate Theatre

Carriage/Buggy Rides for four

One Suite-Level Room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn

There will also be a winter giveaway to French Lick featuring:

An overnight at French Lick Resort

Four tubing tickets at Paoli Peaks

Lunch and dinner at Indiana Foodways Alliance restaurants

You can download the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport here. It is digital only and meant to be used on a smart phone.